Landry Shamet suffered a foot injury while playing at an Under Armour event in Philadelphia about a week ago. It’s diagnosed as a broken foot. He’ll be out 12-16 weeks. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Shamet will surgery on the foot on Monday.

Shamet had a monster 2017 for the Shockers, and fans were expecting big things from the Kansas City native in 2018. He received pre-season All-American attention.