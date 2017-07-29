Human remains found in Cowley County

Arkansas City, Kan. (KSNW) – What could be human remains have been found in Cowley County, south of Arkansas City.

The remains were found on 312th road, about a mile east of highway 77.

Dispatchers say the remains were found this morning before noon, and Arkansas City police were called to the scene along with Cowley County sheriff’s deputies.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been on the scene, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the remains are believed to be human, and investigators on the scene called for the remains to be taken to Wichita for a forensic autopsy.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.

No word  yet on how long the remains may have been in Cowley County, or if foul play could be suspected.

 

