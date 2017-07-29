Food delivery driver threatened

KSNW Published:
(Media General photo)

WICHITA , Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for three suspects after a man was assaulted Friday evening.

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Spruce Street. The victim was delivering food from the Great Wall restaurant in that area.

When they arrived, a 28-year-old man told police he was delivering food in that neighborhood when three unknown suspects approached him.

He said two of the suspects showed him a firearm and demanded money.

Officers said the victim was able to get away did not suffer any injuries and no money was taken.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call WPD detectives at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

