Family member of inmate in El Dorado prison speaks out

FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. Guards at the facility say two previously unreported mass disturbances during which inmates took control for hours of parts of facility preceded a June 2017 prison uprising. Low staffing, overcrowding and general tensions have created dangerous conditions, and fears of working there have led to a mass exodus of experienced staff. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – We’ve been following the violence out of the El Dorado correctional facility for a week and thus far, correctional officers have confirmed two violent incidents between inmates within the last 48 hours. Saturday we reached out to some of the inmate’s family members who say all they can do is, wait by the phone.

“My brother has been in there for almost a year,” explained Michelle Banning. “What’s going on in the facility is just making the news now but it’s been going on for a long time.”

Concerns from a sister who says her brother’s vision isn’t the best and she fears for his life, remembering a call she accepted from El Dorado facility some months ago.

“He was taking a shower and there was a guard standing in the shower room and he was watching these two inmates fighting when one stabbed the other one in the shower,” said Banning. “And now they just had another stabbing last night.”

Banning tells me she is concerned that there aren’t enough guards and also not enough training for how guards should respond to inmates. We reached out to the department of correctional officers about the recent violence. They have confirmed two inmates were transferred out of the prison to a medical facility and both are under investigation. They also tell us that the increase in disciplinary cases have been partially due to more maximum security offenders coming to El Dorado from other facilities.

 

