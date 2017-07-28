Woman arrested after firing gun at Wichita gas station

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a woman was arrested after firing a gun at the Circle K convenience store.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A 23-year-old employee said a woman came into the store and caused some disturbance.

She left in a gold Ford Fusion. When she left, she fired one shot at the store. There were no injuries.

Officers located her in the 4800 block of South Seneca. She was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, child endangerment, possession of drugs, criminal discharge of a firearm, and traffic charges.

