Three pit bulls seized in suspected Wichita dog fighting ring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police seized three pit bulls in a suspected dog fighting ring. Officers were investigating a case in the 1300 block of North Chautauqua Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

During the investigation, officers observed evidence of possible dog fighting.

“Three pit bull dogs were seized and taken to the animal shelter, as well as one rabbit,” said Officer Charley Davidson.

Recently, Wichita police officers underwent training through the humane society to discover dog fighting.

“It was through this training that officers were able to find evidence of a possible dog fighting ring,” said Davidson.

There have been no arrests, but an investigation in ongoing. If you see anything suspicious, call 911 or the animal service section at 350-3360.

How to spot signs of dogfighting in our community:

An inordinate number of pit bull-type dogs being kept in one location, especially multiple dogs who are chained and seem unsocialized

Dogs with scars on their faces, front legs, and stifle area (hind end and thighs)

Dogfighting training equipment such as treadmills used to build dogs’ endurance, “break sticks” used to pry apart the jaws of dogs locked in battle, tires or “springpoles” (usually a large spring with rope attached to either end) hanging from tree limbs, or unusual foot traffic coming and going

