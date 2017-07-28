Tensions run high at Naftzger Park meeting

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tensions ran high Thursday evening as citizens talked about redesigning a Wichita park.

“The purpose of this meeting was to find out what you want, it’s not to tell you this is what you’re going to get,” said Lavonta Williams, Wichita City Council member.

The city hosted one of two public meetings to get people’s input on Naftzger Park.

Officials plan to spend about $1.5 million to rebuild the park before the NCAA Basketball Tournament heads to Wichita in 2018.

Some people at the meeting worried what would happen to the homeless who often sleep in the park, while others argued about possible changes to the landscaping.

“I would like to see the character of the park stay, a lot of the people, take photos in the park, it’s a really special park for a lot of people in the neighborhood, so I still want to see the park have character in the future,” said Javan Gonzalez.

There was another meeting held Friday morning.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s