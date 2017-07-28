Tensions run high at Naftzger Park meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tensions ran high Thursday evening as citizens talked about redesigning a Wichita park.

“The purpose of this meeting was to find out what you want, it’s not to tell you this is what you’re going to get,” said Lavonta Williams, Wichita City Council member.

The city hosted one of two public meetings to get people’s input on Naftzger Park.

Officials plan to spend about $1.5 million to rebuild the park before the NCAA Basketball Tournament heads to Wichita in 2018.

Some people at the meeting worried what would happen to the homeless who often sleep in the park, while others argued about possible changes to the landscaping.

“I would like to see the character of the park stay, a lot of the people, take photos in the park, it’s a really special park for a lot of people in the neighborhood, so I still want to see the park have character in the future,” said Javan Gonzalez.

There was another meeting held Friday morning.

