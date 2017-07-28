Special Security Team called out at El Dorado prison

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of about 30 prisoners at the El Dorado Correctional Facility that have refused to “stand down” prompted prison officials to call out the facility Special Security Team, according to a union official who represents corrections officers at the prison.

Robert Choromanski, the President of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, said in a tweet Friday night, “Special Security Team called in at EDCF. EMS just arrived. 30 inmates refusing to stand down.”

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

KSN has a news team on the way and will provide updates on KSN.com and on KSN News at 10 as more information comes in.