Sheriff: Jail contractor employee accused of sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says an employee of the contractor that provides food service to the jail has been arrested.

The sheriff said Timothy Michael Kaneer, 30, an employee of CBM was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of sexual battery, and two counts of mistreatment of a confined person. Kaneer was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail this morning.

The charges stem from allegations made by two jail inmates on events that occurred between June 20 and July 16.  The allegations were reported to detention staff on July 17.  The case was then reported to detectives for investigation. The detectives determined there was probable cause to make an arrest.

The detective expects to present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office next week.

