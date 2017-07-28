Sedgwick Co. jail offers detention deputies catered meals

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s a luxury some may take for granted — being able to leave work to grab lunch or dinner.

At the Sedgwick County Detention Facility, detention deputies can’t do that. Deputies could bring in food from home or buy something from the vending machines.

Now, detention deputies have the option of getting hot, fresh food.

The Sedgwick County jail will now bring catered food into the jail. For $3.50, deputies can get an entree, a salad, a drink and a dessert. The meals are served for all three shifts, seven days a week. There’s also new entrees every day.

Friday marks the third day with catered meals, but already, officials said they’ve been hearing a lot of positive feedback.

“They were all excited about it and said there was good food. I’ve gotten some emails back that they really appreciate it and it’s good food,” said Col. Brenda Dietzman, with the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

The meals are part of a new contract that got a new food vendor in the jail for inmates. According to Dietzman, it’s a three-year contract that can be extended — which she plans to do.

She added that the jail is trying to do whatever they can to show their employees that they value all their hard work.

“We’re trying to do more to get that family-feel and just being able to spend time down here and together eating a good meal is a great benefit,” said Dietzman.

For awhile, the Sedgwick County jail has been experiencing a staffing shortage — like many local jails. Officials said it takes a toll on employees and makes it harder to keep existing detention deputies.

The catered meals are one of the ways the jail is trying to end that trend.

According to Dietzman, the Sedgwick County jail offers deputies a good starting pay at $15.87 an hour. Employees also have the option to work either 8.5-hour or 12.5-hour shifts.

The jail is also exploring the option of “flexible scheduling.” This is where the jail would create teams, and those teams would work together to make sure every position is staffed 24/7 — essentially, employees would set their own schedule.

“You could work 4 hour days, 8 hour days, 12 hour days,16 hour days,” Dietzman said. “Just as long as you get your 85 hours in with that two week time period.”

Dietzman recognized being a detention deputy could be a somewhat thankless job, but she wants current employees and potential employees to know they’re appreciated.