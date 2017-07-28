Sam Vonachen receives life sentence for killing his sister and mother

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Sam Vonachen, who was found guilty of killing his mom and sister in a Hutchinson house fire, was sentenced Friday.

Vonachen was sentenced to life for two counts of first-degree murder, plus another 17 years for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

“She (the judge) ordered all of those to run concurrently at the same time so essentially amounts to one lifetime prison sentence,” said Keith E. Schroeder, Reno County District Attorney.

Vonachen, who was only 14 years old at the time, set the fire by pouring gasoline throughout the house. His 47-year-old mother, Karla Jo Vonachen, and his 7-year-old sister, Audrey, died. Sam’s father escaped the fire that engulfed the two-story house back on Sep. 26, 2013. The home was located at 19th and Main.

The defense requested a new trial, but it was denied.

