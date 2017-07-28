Report: Failure to yield caused Kansas train collision

An Amtrak passenger train hit a cattle truck near Reading in Lyon County Thursday morning. (Courtesy: KSNT)

READING, Kan. (AP) – Kansas highway officials say a collision between an Amtrak train and a semitrailer pulling cattle occurred due to the driver’s failure to yield to the train.

A report from the Kansas Highway Patrol says the train wasn’t able to stop when the driver didn’t yield at a railroad crossing near Reading on Thursday.

The Emporia Gazette reports the accident sent the train’s engineer, 35-year-old Jarrod McWhirter, to a local hospital with minor injuries. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says none of the more than 210 train passengers were hurt.

The livestock trailer was split in half by the collision, killing some cattle and injuring others.

Magliari says the train was able to continue eastward after a four-hour delay once a replacement crew arrived and the damaged lead locomotive was removed.

