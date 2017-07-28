Trump pushes out Priebus, names DHS’ Kelly WH chief of staff

By Published: Updated:
Reince Priebus, Jared Kushner
FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus talks with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House in Washington. New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after Priebus Thursday, July 27, 2017, as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing in a pull-no-punches interview that laid bare the personality clashes and internal turmoil of Donald Trump's presidency. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

That means Reince Priebus is out.

Trump tweeted: “I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.”

Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump tweeted that Kelly “has been a true star of my administration.”

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and “dedication to his country.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s