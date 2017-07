WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was killed in a vehicle crash in west Wichita Friday night when a car and a motorcycle collided.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Second and West streets.

KSN has a news crew on the scene and we’ll have more information as it becomes available on KSN.com and in KSN News at 10.