Man convicted of kidnapping Garden City judge

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
Jason Linn Nichols

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man accused of forcing himself at gunpoint into a state judge’s home and holding the judge hostage for several hours in June 2016 has been convicted of terrorism.

A Finney County jury Friday found Jason Linn Nichols, 34, of Garden City, guilty of one count of terrorism, one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of criminal threat and one count of criminal restraint.

The jury also found Nichols not guilty of a second count of terrorism. Senior Judge Jack Burr presided over the trial. Sentencing has been set for September 15 at 1:30 p.m. in Finney County District Court.

Evidence presented at trial showed that while Nichols held the judge in his Garden City home he demanded a phone call be placed to the Kansas secretary of revenue. During that call, Nichols demanded the Department of Revenue provide to Nichols various types of information related to state taxes.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s