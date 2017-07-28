Man convicted of kidnapping Garden City judge

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man accused of forcing himself at gunpoint into a state judge’s home and holding the judge hostage for several hours in June 2016 has been convicted of terrorism.

A Finney County jury Friday found Jason Linn Nichols, 34, of Garden City, guilty of one count of terrorism, one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of criminal threat and one count of criminal restraint.

The jury also found Nichols not guilty of a second count of terrorism. Senior Judge Jack Burr presided over the trial. Sentencing has been set for September 15 at 1:30 p.m. in Finney County District Court.

Evidence presented at trial showed that while Nichols held the judge in his Garden City home he demanded a phone call be placed to the Kansas secretary of revenue. During that call, Nichols demanded the Department of Revenue provide to Nichols various types of information related to state taxes.