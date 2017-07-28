Man burned trying to rescue child from apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire officials said a man was burned trying to rescue a child in an apartment fire. It happened Friday afternoon at the Silver Springs Apartment complex on North Ridge Road.

A battalion chief on the scene told KSN News that an occupant of a nearby apartment jumped over a burning couch to save a 5-year-old boy. There were two children in the apartment at the time of the fire.

“He heard a cry for help saying her little brother was still in the apartment. He went in and located the child and brought the child out,” Battalion Chief Lane Pearman, Wichita Fire Department.

The man received burns on his extremities, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. He was transported to the hospital.

The two children in the home were not seriously injured in the fire. They were not transported by emergency crews.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The fire was contained to one apartment in the complex. Damage is estimated around $60,000.

