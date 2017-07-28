Lane County Fair hurt by new amusement ride rules

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — New safety regulations on amusement park rides go into effect next year. The rules were put into place after a child died at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City.

The extra cost for inspections could mark the end of some county fairs that have amusement rides.

“We kind of freaked out,” said Aaron Paris, the president of the Lane County Amusement Association, which owns its own carnival attractions.

“If they stand as they are, there’s no way we can financially afford it,” said Carrie Handy, the treasurer of the Amusement Association. “Between the raise in insurance and the inspections, it pretty much takes all of the income we took in one year. That doesn’t include if we have to fix anything for one year.”

It’s draining for Paris, who is struggling to provide entertainment for his kids and the community.

“These small communities are getting less and less every year and it’s just another nail in the coffin,” he said.

For Lane County, the fair last week could have been the final one to feature rides. Now, they’re trying to find a financial solution to keep the carnival alive.

“There are other counties that are local that have their own amusement rides as well,” said Handy, “so if we could go together and pool our sources, that might be an option.”

Paris offered another possible solution, saying, “Maybe trying to work with the county and see if they could pitch in some money to help it work, if it comes to that.”

Fair organizers say without carnival rides, fair attendance will drop, but they don’t have many options.

“We both have little kids that ride on the rides as well,” said Paris, “and we want things to be safe, but it’s just we don’t bring in enough money to cover the costs that it’s going to take.”

They say they haven’t exhausted every resource yet, so there’s a chance to find funding.

“We’re basically just taking each day as it comes and trying to figure out where we’re going to go from there,” said Handy.