KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, July 28, 2017

5:00AM Off to a warm and slightly muggy start to the day but still this is not bad for July. Starting off with temps in the 70s and as we head to lunchtime we will be in the mid 80s. Light winds and a little humid this afternoon once again, highs with clouds and sun will reach about 90 degrees… Hot but not horrible.
