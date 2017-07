WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If there was one theme at the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference football media day, it’s that there are no easy games this year in conference play.

As perhaps the deepest conference from top to bottom in the country, the competition level in the league is stronger than ever. And the coaches know pulling off an undefeated season like Garden City did last year en route to the national title is going to require excellent play all year long.