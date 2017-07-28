House built in 1898 moved in Linsborg

By Published: Updated:

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) – Moving into a new house is always a lot of work, but moving the house itself is even harder.

Built in 1898, the home near Lindsborg was going to be torn down to make way for construction, but a history buff wanted to restore it.

The home was moved from the outskirts of Lindsborg into the main part of town where the owner hopes to have it ready to rent out by next year.

Chief Photojournalist Scott Dietz was there for the big move.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s