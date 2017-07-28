House built in 1898 moved in Lindsborg

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) – Moving into a new house is always a lot of work, but moving the house itself is even harder.

Built in 1898, the home near Lindsborg was going to be torn down to make way for construction, but a history buff wanted to restore it.

The home was moved from the outskirts of Lindsborg into the main part of town where the owner hopes to have it ready to rent out by next year.

Chief Photojournalist Scott Dietz was there for the big move.

