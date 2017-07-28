El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate stabbed multiple times in altercation

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – An inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility was stabbed multiple times late Friday morning. The inmate was transported in critical condition to a Wichita hospital.

KSN contacted the Kansas Department of Corrections for a comment.

According to them, an inmate received several puncture wounds in an inmate-on-inmate altercation. After receiving treatment at the facility, the inmate was transported to an outside facility to receive further treatment.

Authorities said no other staff or inmates were injured as a result. The incident is under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.