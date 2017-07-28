El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate stabbed multiple times in altercation

El Dorado Correctional Facility (KSN Photo Chris Arnold)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – An inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility was stabbed multiple times late Friday morning. The inmate was transported in critical condition to a Wichita hospital.

KSN contacted the Kansas Department of Corrections for a comment.

According to them, an inmate received several puncture wounds in an inmate-on-inmate altercation. After receiving treatment at the facility, the inmate was transported to an outside facility to receive further treatment.

Authorities said no other staff or inmates were injured as a result. The incident is under investigation.

