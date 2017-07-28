El Dorado Correctional Facility warden transferred to new job

By Published: Updated:
El Dorado Correctional Facility (KSN Photo Chris Arnold)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Employees at the El Dorado Correctional Facility received an email telling them their warden is being transferred to a new position.

Joe Norwood with the Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed it in the statement below:

“El Dorado Correctional Facility warden James Heimgartner has accepted a new position within the Kansas Department of Corrections. The agency will begin the search for his replacement immediately.”

Heimgartner has been warden at the facility since 2011.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility has been dealing with over crowding, low staffing, and long shifts. Some officers claim these issues have created dangerous conditions at the facility.

