Luke Royle loves playing baseball. Up until last August, he’d play in his hometown of Dodge City. But he wanted to get better. So he tried out and made 316 Elite, a team comprised of players from South Central Kansas.

But it hasn’t been easy for Luke. He’s had to drive two and a half hours one way, twice a week just to practice with the team in Wichita. Watch the video above to learn more about his story.