Child hit by truck in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a child was transported to the hospital after being struck by a truck this morning in southeast Wichita.

It happened in the 2700 block of East Ross Pkwy. Police said a 62-year-old man driving a Chevy Silverado was driving eastbound when a child, 4, ran out into the street.

“The 62 year old attempted to stop the vehicle but was unable to stop in time and struck the child,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no arrests.

