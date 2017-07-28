Cheney rallies for 5-3 ten-inning win over Great Bend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Things weren’t looking good for the Cheney Diamond Dawgs. Entering the sixth inning, they trailed the Great Bend Bat Cats 3-0, and hadn’t been able to capitalize on any scoring opportunities.

But slowly and surely, the Diamond Dawgs chipped away at that Great Bend lead, scoring one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Once the game went to extras, Cheney was able to score twice in the tenth and hold on for the 5-3 win. With the victory, Cheney moves on to Championship Week.