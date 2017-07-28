Cheney rallies for 5-3 ten-inning win over Great Bend

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Things weren’t looking good for the Cheney Diamond Dawgs. Entering the sixth inning, they trailed the Great Bend Bat Cats 3-0, and hadn’t been able to capitalize on any scoring opportunities.

But slowly and surely, the Diamond Dawgs chipped away at that Great Bend lead, scoring one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Once the game went to extras, Cheney was able to score twice in the tenth and hold on for the 5-3 win. With the victory, Cheney moves on to Championship Week.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s