Authorities searching for suspect in southwest Kansas

By Published:
Xavier Alejandro Maestra.

HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a double shooting in Dodge City.

An arrest warrant has been put out for Xavier Alejandro Maestra. Hodgeman County authorities believe he may be in Jetmore or the Hodgeman County area.

The suspect is possibly driving a blue passenger car with partial gold wheels. If seen, do not approach and contact law enforcement. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s