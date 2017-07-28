Authorities searching for suspect in southwest Kansas

HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a double shooting in Dodge City.

An arrest warrant has been put out for Xavier Alejandro Maestra. Hodgeman County authorities believe he may be in Jetmore or the Hodgeman County area.

The suspect is possibly driving a blue passenger car with partial gold wheels. If seen, do not approach and contact law enforcement. He is considered armed and dangerous.

