911 call “I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face!”

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WKYC/NBC News) – Firefighters rescued an Ohio woman Wednesday after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

It happened in the city of Sheffield Lake.

The panicked woman called 911 for help, saying “Help please. I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face!”

She’d rescued the snake the day before.

Firefighters found the woman lying in her driveway with the snake wrapped around her neck, biting her. A firefighter used a pocket knife to cut off the snake’s head.

The woman was taken to a hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries. The woman told dispatch she has 11 snakes, including nine ball pythons and the boa constrictors.

