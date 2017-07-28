911 call “I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face!”

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WKYC/NBC News) – Firefighters rescued an Ohio woman Wednesday after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

It happened in the city of Sheffield Lake.

The panicked woman called 911 for help, saying “Help please. I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face!”

She’d rescued the snake the day before.

Firefighters found the woman lying in her driveway with the snake wrapped around her neck, biting her. A firefighter used a pocket knife to cut off the snake’s head.

The woman was taken to a hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries. The woman told dispatch she has 11 snakes, including nine ball pythons and the boa constrictors.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.