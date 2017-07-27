Wichita police seize multiple gambling machines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department executed 10 search warrants today across the area regarding illegal gambling machines. The department said multiple illegal gambling machines were seized.

The multi-agency investigation included the Wichita Police Department, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, and the 18th Judicial District Office of the District Attorney.

More information will be provided on Tuesday, August 1, at the 10 a.m. police briefing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.