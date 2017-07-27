Brownback discusses Trump nomination for ambassador

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback discussed his nomination by President Donald Trump for Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Brownback said he hasn’t set a time to step down from governor, saying it will depend on when a confirmation on the new position happens.

Brownback has been governor of Kansas since 2011, winning re-election in 2014. He previously served as a U.S. Senator from 1996 to 2011 and a U.S. Representative from 1995 to 1996.

In 2016, a survey listed Brownback as the least popular governor in the United States.

