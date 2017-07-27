Walmart clerk pays for woman’s groceries

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Nicholas Tate meets dozens of people at work every day.

“I’m a big people person. So, I just love getting to talk to people and hear about their day and just see how they’re doing.”

Recently, on a busy Friday night, he met a foster parent who he says he’ll never forget.

“She was coming through, and she had two little girls and a baby. The two little girls were just going crazy. So, I looked at her and said one of those days?”

On top of that, Tate says the line behind her kept piling up.

“She apologized beforehand. She said I have never used WIC before. I don’t know how it’s going to go.”

The program provides help for low-income pregnant or postpartum women.

And for some reason it wouldn’t cover certain items including baby formula.

“We tried to run it again, and the WIC still didn’t work. So, I just felt like God was telling me just to pay for it.”

All $60 dollars worth, which for Tate is about a day’s worth of pay.

“I swiped it ,and instantly, she just started bawling her eyes out.”

To protect the privacy of her foster children, the woman couldn’t speak.

She took to Facebook to share this young man’s act of kindness saying, “He told me I wasn’t failing and that what we were doing is an amazing thing.”

A gesture he hopes will spread this message.

“You never know what God is going to do. Yeah, it might be hard, it might be scary, it might be a day’s wage. But if God is calling you to do it, he’s going to have something amazing for you.”

Health department officials were not able to comment on why the WIC card didn’t work. They say the department will speak with the woman to investigate what went wrong.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.