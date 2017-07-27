New information to be released about Kansas serial rapist

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have new information about a serial rapist who is believed to have attacked more than a dozen women from 2000 to 2008 in the college towns of Manhattan and Lawrence.

Police from both communities will be at a news conference Thursday morning in Manhattan to discuss an ongoing investigation into the rapes that terrorized the Kansas State and University of Kansas campuses.

The Kansas attorney general’s office announced in 2009 that it was investigating the link between the attacks after the two communities sought help. Most of the attacks happened during school breaks. All were in off-campus housing where students commonly live.

Officials have said the suspect is usually armed and covers his face. He’s also believed to have conducted some sort of surveillance before the attacks.

