KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, July 27, 2017

6:50AM It doesn’t feel like a front is coming though quiet yet…. But it will!! Keep in mind we hit 100 degrees yesterday so the upper 80s this afternoon will be a refreshing change of pace!! This is a patience forecast 🙂

5:30AM It’s still pretty steamy in Wichita at this hour but the cold front IS on the way!! Notice the winds in Wichita are still out of the south but in Hutch the winds are now out of the north!! This means the cold front is right between the 2 cities and headed slowly to the SE. Heat relief is on the way!

5:00AM As a welcome cold front pushes across the state we are still tracking some rain and thunder across parts of the state. Your live radar is ready at ksn.com/weather