KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, July 27, 2017

By Published: Updated:

6:50AM It doesn’t feel like a front is coming though quiet yet…. But it will!! Keep in mind we hit 100 degrees yesterday so the upper 80s this afternoon will be a refreshing change of pace!! This is a patience forecast 🙂

5:30AM It’s still pretty steamy in Wichita at this hour but the cold front IS on the way!! Notice the winds in Wichita are still out of the south but in Hutch the winds are now out of the north!! This means the cold front is right between the 2 cities and headed slowly to the SE. Heat relief is on the way!

5:00AM As a welcome cold front pushes across the state we are still tracking some rain and thunder across parts of the state. Your live radar is ready at ksn.com/weather

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s