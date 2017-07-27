Kansas Shrine Bowl a special experience for all involved

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Shrine Bowl gets underway at 7 p.m. this Saturday at Butler Community College. It features the best seniors from this past season on the gridiron facing off in an East vs. West battle.

But before the players take the field, they’ve been busy soaking in the full Shrine Bowl experience. Sure, that includes practice and team bonding activities. But it also includes getting to meet with Shriners Hospital patients and learning about what this game means to them. And that’s a pretty special moment for all involved.