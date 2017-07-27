Kansas Humane Society has a number of kittens

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Erin Jones from the Kansas Humane Society talked about a number of cats at the Kansas Humane Society.

Right now, the humane society if offering a buy one kitten, get one kitten event. Adult cats are always free.

To find your super soft and fluffy match. Check out the Kansas Humane Society here.

Erin also addressed questions including lethargic cats, kennel cough and treatment, and giving human medication to pets.

