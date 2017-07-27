Hole swallows car and driver

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville, Florida woman got quite a scare when her car fell into a large hole that opened up in the driveway of her condominium early Thursday morning.

Mary Boone says she woke up to use the restroom and heard a bang.

She tried to wash her hands, but there wasn’t any water. That’s when she looked outside and saw her car was being swallowed by a hole.

Boone says she jumped in the car and attempted to move it, but wasn’t able to, and the hole continued to grow.

“My car wouldn’t go over the lip,” she says. “I gunned it, but it wouldn’t go.”

Boone says she slipped attempting to rescue her car, injuring her ankle and scraping her leg. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says that prior to her going near her vehicle, she was advised to stay away from the car, as to not get injured.

A wrecker was called to pull Boone’s vehicle from the hole, which grew to approximately 10 to 12 feet wide, and six feet deep. According to Hernando County, the ground washed out approximately 30 feet beneath her apartment.

Concerns over the stability of the ground, the county ordered Boone and her next-door neighbor to not live in their residences until it could be determined they were stable and safe to stay in.