Hesston police chief to receive Presidential Medal of Valor

By Published:
Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hesston Police Department Chief Doug Schroeder will receive the Presidential Medal of Valor.

The White House made the announcement today. The date of the ceremony is not yet known.

Chief Schroeder received the nomination for his actions in the Excel Industries shooting. Schroeder is the one who shot and killed the gunman suspected of killing three people and wounding 14 more on Feb. 26, 2016. Investigators say about 300 people were in the factory at the time.

After the shooting, Schroeder said that any police officer would have acted as he did in those circumstances. He said God had prepared him throughout his life and career to deal with that situation.

