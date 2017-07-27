Health department offers back-to-school vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County wants to help students get ready for the new school year by ensuring they have the required vaccinations for attendance.

Required vaccinations for the 2017-2018 school year:

DTAP – 5 doses

Polio – 4 doses

MMR – 2 doses

Hepatitis B – 3 doses

Varicella – 2 doses

HIB – 4 doses for children younger than age 5

Pneumococcal – 4 doses for children younger than age 5

Hepatitis A – 2 doses for children younger than age 5

Tdap – 1 dose for grades 7-12

The Sedgwick County Division of Health (SCDoH) will provide childhood immunizations at the Convoy of Hope Wichita Event on Saturday, August 5 (immunization record is required).

Parking gates will open at 7:30 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m. at the Bethel Life Center at 3777 S. Meridian. Immunizations will be offered at a second Convoy of Hope location at McAdams Park, 1329 E. 13th St. beginning at 10 a.m.

Back-to-school immunizations are also offered at 2716 W. Central Ave. The cost for vaccinations for uninsured children age 18 and younger are based on a sliding fee scale and proof of income is required. Most insurance is accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid. Please bring your child’s shot record to the clinic. For more information about vaccinations, please contact your primary care physician or the health department at 316-660-7300.

