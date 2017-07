WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend Bat Cats wrapped up an undefeated record in pool play at the NBC World Series with a 8-4 win over Inland Empire this evening.

The Bat Cats trailed early in the game, but took the lead in the fourth inning and never looked back as they rolled to their third straight win. With one more win tomorrow, they’ll be moving on to Championship Week play!