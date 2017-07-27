Flooding reported after heavy rains in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Heavy rains across the Kansas City area have closed roads and led to numerous water rescues.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Bowman says widespread flooding was reported after 4 to 7 inches fell over just a few hours starting late Wednesday in east-central Kansas and west-central Missouri.

Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi urged motorists in a tweet not to drive into high water. He says his department is responding to numerous high water calls.

In Kansas, a stretch of Interstate 35 was closed early Thursday. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that road closures in the state include stretches of Missouri 2 and 23 in Johnson County and Missouri 79 in Pike County.

Several flood warnings also have been issued for rivers and streams downstream from the deluge.

