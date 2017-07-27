Dold Foods in Wichita is expanding and adding over 350 jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dold Foods in Wichita is expanding. Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell announced the company is adding over 350 jobs to our community Thursday morning.

Dold Foods joined the Hormel Foods family in 1984. They produce a variety of retail bacon and food service layout bacon items and are a large contributor to the overall bacon production for Hormel Foods.

Dold Foods is located at 2929 North Ohio Street.

Job applications can be obtained from either of the following:

Dold Foods Security Building

2929 N Ohio St.

Wichita, KS 67219

Wichita Workforce Center

2021 N. Amidon St., Suite 1100

Wichita, KS 67203

Tel: (316) 771-6800, toll free (877) 509-6757

More information can be found here.

Today I'm announcing that Dold Foods will be adding over 350 jobs to our community with an expansion. — Mayor Jeff Longwell (@jefflongwellict) July 27, 2017

