Dold Foods in Wichita is expanding and adding over 350 jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dold Foods in Wichita is expanding. Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell announced the company is adding over 350 jobs to our community Thursday morning.
Dold Foods joined the Hormel Foods family in 1984. They produce a variety of retail bacon and food service layout bacon items and are a large contributor to the overall bacon production for Hormel Foods.
Dold Foods is located at 2929 North Ohio Street.
Job applications can be obtained from either of the following:
Dold Foods Security Building
2929 N Ohio St.
Wichita, KS 67219
Wichita Workforce Center
2021 N. Amidon St., Suite 1100
Wichita, KS 67203
Tel: (316) 771-6800, toll free (877) 509-6757
More information can be found here.
