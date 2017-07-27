Dodge City Days starts with a bang

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Dodge City Days began today. The annual ten-day event has a massive impact on the local economy.

It’s a celebration of the old west.

“Dodge City was founded on the Wild West,” said Maria Kane with the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce, “and Dodge City Days is a festival to provide some entertainment to western Kansas.”

It draws about 100,000 people every year.

“Dodge City Days by far has the biggest economic impact on Dodge City,” said Kane. “It’s actually the second biggest festival in the state of Kansas, so we do draw in a crowd from all over.”

That crowd is expected to bring in $9 million to the city’s hotels, restaurants, and vendors.

“It’s a great impact for everyone,” said Kane, “and the community really gets behind Dodge City Days.”

The community put together dozens of events over ten days for people of all ages.

“Activities with the kids, so we have a touch a truck event, and we have kids fest, and we have kids who can participate in the parades up,” said Kane, “to our brand new mud run obstacle course event.”

Dodge City Days ends with a rodeo on August 6.