Boil water advisory canceled for 5 water districts after Emporia main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has canceled the boil water advisories for the cities of Admire, Hartford and Olpe, and Lyon County Rural Water District 2 and Lyon County RWD 4. All systems are located in Lyon County. The advisories were issued because of a line break last week that caused a loss of pressure. KDHE says failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Boil water advisories remain in effect for the following public water supply systems in Lyon County:

  • Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County
  • Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County
  • Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County

Laboratory testing samples collected from Admire, Hartford, Olpe, Lyon Co. RWD 2 and Lyon Co. RWD 4 indicate no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the systems at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

