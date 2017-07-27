Boil water advisory canceled for 5 water districts after Emporia main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has canceled the boil water advisories for the cities of Admire, Hartford and Olpe, and Lyon County Rural Water District 2 and Lyon County RWD 4. All systems are located in Lyon County. The advisories were issued because of a line break last week that caused a loss of pressure. KDHE says failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Boil water advisories remain in effect for the following public water supply systems in Lyon County:

Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County

Laboratory testing samples collected from Admire, Hartford, Olpe, Lyon Co. RWD 2 and Lyon Co. RWD 4 indicate no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the systems at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

