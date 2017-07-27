Authorities probe deaths of couple’s babies in 2015, 2016

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether the death of a couple’s baby in California is related to the death of their older child in Kansas in 2015.

The Bakersfield Californian reports that Gage and Debra Roberts were charged with second degree murder Tuesday in the death of their infant in Bakersfield in 2016.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the district attorney for Shawnee County announced Wednesday an investigation into the death of the couple’s six-month-old baby in Topeka, Kansas in 2015.

Court documents say that police were called to a hotel in 2016 and found a maid performing CPR on a baby. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

The couple told police they had another child die in Kansas from sudden infant death syndrome.

