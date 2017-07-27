Airport receives perfect FAA inspection

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport has received its fifth consecutive discrepancy-free Certification and Safety inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The inspection, which the FAA performs annually, covers such areas as airport emergency response capability, airport self-inspection program, airfield maintenance, notice to airmen procedures, fueler training, wildlife management, and personnel training programs. The FAA Central Region inspector was highly complementary of the airport, staff and procedures.

“This is a testament of the dedication and commitment of airport staff, “ said Victor White, the Director of Airports. “Our airports are operated efficiently, safely and in accordance with federal requirements.”

