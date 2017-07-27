3 people injured, multiple cattle killed after Amtrak train hits cattle truck

READING, Kan. (KSNT) – An Amtrak passenger train hit a cattle truck near Reading in Lyon County Thursday morning.

The accident involving a train and a cattle trailer occurred at 8:35 a.m. near the intersection of Road 240 and Road X, just southwest of the town of Reading.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells KSNT News there were three non-life threatening injuries in this incident. One person was transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia.

According to the sheriff’s office, the train was carrying 250 passengers at the time of the accident, and the train did not derail.

The cattle truck was loaded with cattle, and the cattle were killed in the accident.

Authorities are not allowing anyone down the road due to all the equipment and hazards for clean up.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

