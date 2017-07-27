3 people injured, multiple cattle killed after Amtrak train hits cattle truck

By Published: Updated:
An Amtrak passenger train hit a cattle truck near Reading in Lyon County Thursday morning. (Courtesy: KSNT)

READING, Kan. (KSNT) – An Amtrak passenger train hit a cattle truck near Reading in Lyon County Thursday morning.

The accident involving a train and a cattle trailer occurred at 8:35 a.m. near the intersection of Road 240 and Road X, just southwest of the town of Reading.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells KSNT News there were three non-life threatening injuries in this incident. One person was transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia.

According to the sheriff’s office, the train was carrying 250 passengers at the time of the accident, and the train did not derail.

The cattle truck was loaded with cattle, and the cattle were killed in the accident.

Authorities are not allowing anyone down the road due to all the equipment and hazards for clean up.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

An Amtrak train crashed into a cattle truck in Lyon County Thursday morning. Several cattle were killed. (Courtesy: KVOE)

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s