Wichita storm blows over construction trailer

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
An office trailer at a construction site ner 34th St. North and Webb Rd. was blown over by high winds on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Photo: KSN?Merry Murray

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms that blew through Wichita caused minor isolated damage late Wednesday afternoon.

An office trailer at a construction site near 34th Street North and Webb Rd. was blown over.  No one was injured in the incident.

In addition, strong winds blew tree limbs down on North Edgemoor near East Douglas shortly before 5 p.m. The northbound lanes of Edgemoor were affected for a while until the limbs could be cleared. The downed limbs did not cause any accidents and no one was injured.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Westar Energy reported more than 1,500 customers primarily in west Wichita were left without power when a tree limb came into contact with a power line near Lewis and Elder streets.

The storm also caused tree damage in the 200 block of N. Parkwood in Wichita’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

According to the Sedgwick County Emergency Management’s website, there was no major street flooding as a result of the storms.

July 26 2017 Wichita Storm Damage

