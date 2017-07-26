Union representative visits El Dorado Correctional Facility

By Published: Updated:

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A union representative is on a mission.

“I am going to place myself in the foyer or in the hall where all the correctional officers have to go through security and I will have my KOSE banner out there,” said KOSE Executive Director Robert Choromanski.

Choromanski said correctional officers are concerned about working 16 hour shifts.

“He wanted to talk to me, he was one of the first people that actually mentioned to me that he was being mandated to work that full 16 hour shift, which is a violation of the contract bargaining agreement,” said Choromasnki.

The union has now filed a step 3 grievance against the KDOC over the long hours.

We reached out to KDOC about the grievance and are told by Representative Todd Fertig, “In reference to the grievance we are not commenting as it is a personnel matter.”

Choromanski also talked about the concerns that inmates transferring from Lansing, a medium security prison, to El Dorado, a more restricted maximum security prison, would often act out.

“That obviously posed unnecessary risks to our Correctional Officer because had the Warden and middle management, consulted with our line officers, this could all have been avoided,” said Choromanski.

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood responded saying, “A factor in the increase in disciplinary cases at El Dorado Correctional Facility is the increase in maximum security offenders housed there, as the agency works to balance the maximum security population between Lansing, Hutchinson and El Dorado. Maximum-security offenders are more inclined to receive disciplinary reports than are those lower security levels.”

Chormanski hopes with more awareness about incidents at El Dorado, more CO’s will confidently come forward.

He says, “People should not be afraid to speak to me.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s