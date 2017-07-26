Union representative visits El Dorado Correctional Facility

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A union representative is on a mission.

“I am going to place myself in the foyer or in the hall where all the correctional officers have to go through security and I will have my KOSE banner out there,” said KOSE Executive Director Robert Choromanski.

Choromanski said correctional officers are concerned about working 16 hour shifts.

“He wanted to talk to me, he was one of the first people that actually mentioned to me that he was being mandated to work that full 16 hour shift, which is a violation of the contract bargaining agreement,” said Choromasnki.

The union has now filed a step 3 grievance against the KDOC over the long hours.

We reached out to KDOC about the grievance and are told by Representative Todd Fertig, “In reference to the grievance we are not commenting as it is a personnel matter.”

Choromanski also talked about the concerns that inmates transferring from Lansing, a medium security prison, to El Dorado, a more restricted maximum security prison, would often act out.

“That obviously posed unnecessary risks to our Correctional Officer because had the Warden and middle management, consulted with our line officers, this could all have been avoided,” said Choromanski.

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood responded saying, “A factor in the increase in disciplinary cases at El Dorado Correctional Facility is the increase in maximum security offenders housed there, as the agency works to balance the maximum security population between Lansing, Hutchinson and El Dorado. Maximum-security offenders are more inclined to receive disciplinary reports than are those lower security levels.”

Chormanski hopes with more awareness about incidents at El Dorado, more CO’s will confidently come forward.

He says, “People should not be afraid to speak to me.”