Probable cause affidavit released in triple murder case

Jereme Lee Nelson

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The probable cause affidavit in the case involving two people accused of a triple murder in Harvey County was released to the media Wednesday.

The affidavit outlines the evidence that led officers to arrest Jereme Nelson, one of the two people accused of the crimes.

Both the State and the defense wanted a redacted version to be released to the media.

The affidavit does detail that an AR-15 style rifle was found at the scene where the bodies of two men and a woman were lying in the yard. The documents also note that security cameras on the home were taken down, likely by those responsible in the killings.

