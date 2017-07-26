Playground fire is big disappointment to parents and kids

Related Coverage Early Morning Fire Destroys School Playground

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Kids on their bikes ride by, as parents drive by to look at the soldering rubble of the Enders Elementary playground on Wednesday.

“Shock. Shock and disbelief that somebody would do that,”says Wendy Williams, an Enders Elementary parent. “I was pretty speechless just to see it all gone down to nothing. Sad. And also I thought what are the kids going to do when school starts?”

School officials say the damages likely will be more than $100,000, as work crews already are on-site to begin removing what is left.

And there’s not much left. Early this morning, just before six, fire crews were sent to the scene of the playground fire. The swings, three slides and swings for kids with special needs have all been destroyed.

“We have some video from the school, and that has been turned over the fire investigators,” says Susan Arensman, spokeswoman for USD 259 Schools.

Kayla is also a parent at Enders Elementary. She drove by Wednesday to check it out.

“My kids are ten and eight,” says Kayla Ouellette. “They love the playground. They think it’s the nicest one around here. This isn’t a bad neighborhood, and it sucks that something like this would happen. Like, they’re going to be sad. I haven’t told them yet. I took a picture.”

School officials say they do not yet have a time when the playground will be replaced. Arensman says they are talking to the insurance company.

KSN reached out to fire officials to see what the cause could be. So far fire investigators have not returned calls.